Black Stars Technical Team Implored To Find A Suitable Position For Kwadwo Asamoah

Former Black Stars Captain Joe Addo believes the national team must fashion out a strategy to utilize the strengths of Inter Milan midfielder Kwadwo Asamoah.

His call comes in the wake of Black Stars head coach Kwesi Appiah’s decision to leave the veteran out of Ghana’s Afcon 2021 doubleheader against South Africa and also Sao Tome and Principe.

Despite travelling with the Ghanaian contingent to Afcon 2019 in Egypt, it was reported that tension existed between Asamoah and Appiah over position and role suitability.

This led to him being sparsely used in the opening stages of the tournament until he became a forgotten man as the competition progressed.

His absence from the last two qualifiers have sparked reports that he might not return to the team with Appiah still at the helm of affairs.

Addo, however, feels the situation must be handled with more nuance as Asamoah’s presence in the team will be of immense benefit to the youngsters being introduced.

“He is one of our best players and he is not a bench warmer.

“He is an everyday player both in the league and the Champions League.

“So he is somebody we have to accommodate in our national team because his experience will help these young lads go very far in the national team,” he recommended while speaking on The Tracker on Citi TV.

Asamoah on his part has made seven appearances for club side Inter Milan both as a midfielder and also as a left wing-back.