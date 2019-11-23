Christian Atsu Hoping Of Becoming A Football Coach After Retirement

Ghana and Newcastle United's Christian Atsu says he might become a football manager in future.

The 27-year-old has been on the books of Newcastle United since 2016, making more than 100 competitive appearances, and is clearly thinking of what's ahead.

Atsu was asked a series of trivia questions on NUFCTV, and put his name forward as the person among his Magpies teammates who could go into coaching.

"Maybe me. I have been doing a coaching course and when I have been playing I have always tried to study the game," he added.

"So you never know, maybe I will be a future manager."

Atsu has previously been on the books of FC Porto, Chelsea, Rio Ave, Vitesse, Everton, Bournemouth and Malaga, and has 62 international caps to his name.