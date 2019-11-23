CAF U-23 AFCON: Evans Mensah Named In Team Of The Tournament

Ghana midfielder, Evans Mensah has been named in the team of the tournament.

The Black Meteors failed to book a place in the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games after losing to South Africa on penalties on Friday at the Cairo International Stadium.

However, 24 year old exhibited some individual brilliance in the just-ended tournament.

Team of the tournament

Goalkeeper: Mohamed Sobhy (Egypt)

Defenders: Tercious Malepe (South Africa), Kouadio Yves Dabila (Cote d’Ivoire), Ahmed Ramadan (Egypt), Silas Gnaka (Cote d’Ivoire)

Midfielders: Aboubakar Keita (Cote d’Ivoire), Ammar Omar (Egypt), Evans Mensah (Ghana)

Forwards: Ramadan Sobhi (Egypt), Mostafa Mohamed (Egypt), Youssouf Dao (Cote d’Ivoire)

Coach: Shawky Gharib (Egypt)