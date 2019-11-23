ModernGhanalogo

23.11.2019 Football News

Iddrisu Baba Excels In Real Mallorca's 2:1 Defeat To Levante

By Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
2 HOURS AGO FOOTBALL NEWS

Ghana midfielder, Iddrisu Mohammed Baba featured in Real Mallorca's 2:1 defeat to Levante on Friday night at the Estadio Ciutat de Valencia.

The 23-year-old was expected to miss the clash after picking up an injury during international assignment passed a late fitness test on Friday morning.

The enterprising midfielder who received plaudits for his display against South Africa saw the entire duration of the game.

Goals from Roger and Rubin Rochina in the 52nd minute and 73rd minute respectively helped Levente secure all the maximum points as Daniel Rodriguez got the consolation for the away team.

