Ghana To Host African Cadet/Junior Fencing Championships At Cape Coast

Between 24th - 29th February, 2020, Ghana will host the 2020 African Cadet / Junior Championship at the University of Cape Coast in the Central Region.

Mr Mohammed Mahadi, president of the Ghana Fencing Association has called on corporate Ghana to support his association to host the event.

He noted that fencing is not a popular sport in Ghana and Africa, but there are many potential world-beaters in the country and continent who can shine when given the opportunity.

He appealed to the diplomatic corps and other international agencies to support the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC) and the National Sports Authority (NSA) as well as the Ghana Fencing Association to organize a grand event in 2020.

Meanwhile, executives of the Fencing Association have paid a courtesy call on the Central Regional Police Commander to officially inform him on Ghana's hosting of the 2020 African Junior and Cadet Fencing Championships slated for Cape Coast from 19-24th Feb 2020.