Retired Ghanaian Footballers Honour Coach JE Sarpong

Retired Ghanaian footballers living in the United Kingdom (UK) last Sunday played a special match to honour veteran coach Joseph E. Sarpong.

The former Hearts and Kotoko trainer who was present in at the match venue in London was delighted with the acknowledgement by the retired footballers.

Prior to the matchup, coach Sarpong exchanged pleasantries with former Ashanti Gold trio - Tony Arhinful, Prince Owusu-Ansah and goalkeeper Richard Obimpeh.

Ghanaian-born former Togo international, Eric Akoto, Moro Issah, Daniel Edusei, Ernest Adu, KwamePoku and Mark Fish were in attendance at the Birchmere Park in Thamesmead, London.

After a scrappy first 20 minutes, the home side took the lead moments after goalkeeper Ebenezer Amoako Skelenzy had produced a double save to keep the opponent’s forward out.

Diminutive striker, Kevin Ohemeng Frimpong equalised 12 minutes later with a superb finish after goalkeeper Richard Obimpeh failed to deal with a cross from Ernest Adu.

Issah and Adu combined effectively as they dictated the pace in midfield.

Things continue to liven up in the second half after a penalty appeal on Kevin was ignored by the referee.

On the 70th minute, Eric Akoto shot wide with only Obimpeh at his mercy.

Theophilus 'Abega' Kissi made it 2-1 for the visitors and as they looked on course for a memorable win, the hosts pushed hard and found the equaliser.