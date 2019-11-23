GAHA Awards Committee Releases 2019 List of Awardees
By Nana Adwoa Kwofie
The Awards Committee of the Greater Accra Handball Association (GAHA) has released the 2019 list of Awardees after a successful end of the Ghana Gas Handball League.
The Awards Committee is made up of 4 people with the assistant of two (2) EXCOM on 19th, November released the full list of Awardees.
The 2019 League Champions, Ghana Police Handball Team have 13 of their members nominated for the 2019 Awards in the male and female category.
10 players from Ghana Prisons were also nominated by the Awards Committee; 6 males and 4 females.
Ghana Army had 7 players, 4 females and 3 males nominated.
Ten (10) Fire Personnel's, 5 males and 5 females nominated.
The Awards Committee also nominated 5 Airforce players for the Awards Day, *scheduled to be held at the Burma Camp Handball court on Wednesday, December 4, after the Champion of Champions.*
In all 23 civilian players were nominated from various clubs for the 2019 GAHA Awards.
There will be Online voting by General Coaches, Captains, Media and Referees to decide the Winners.
Meanwhile, the Champions of Champions, which is set for December 4 will be between Police & Airforce as well as Police & Prisons in the Female and Male categories respectively, to climax another beautiful season.
Below is the list of nominees:
NAME'S OF AWARDEES
WOMEN
GOALKEEPER
1. *ESTHER DODOO* Fire
2. *PAULINA YANDO* Prisons
3. *PEACE AMEDZOKE* Police
4. *CYNTHIA OKINE* Army
5. *RUTH ATECHON* Airforce
PIVOT
1. *LINDA NKANSAH* Police
2. *UBAIDATU AMINU* Fire
3. *AWUDU HAUSATU* El-Wak Wings
4. *NYANIBA ABENTENG* Legonite
COORDINATOR
1. *KATE MENSAH* Prisons
2. *FATI BENSON* Airforce
3. *MARTHA ASANTEWAA* Fire
4. *IVY BENYAH* Legonite
5. *THERESA AHOENTSU* POLICE
LEFT HALFBACK
1. *REGINA DIAME* Airforce
2. *VIDA BAFFOUR* Police
3. *ABIBA ISSAKA* Fire
4. *KINGDOM PAULA* Legonite
5. *MARIAMA INUSSAH* Can't Yth
6. *GLORIA AKURIBIRI* Army
LEFT WINGBACK
1. *EMILIA ABBEY* Prisons
2. *GRACE ASHINYO* Police
3. *SUHAAD AWUDU* Legonite
4. *ESTHER AYRADE* Police
5. *DAVIDA ARMAH* Fire
RIGHT HALFBACK
1. *ERNESTINA AKO* Army
2. *DIANA AKOMASI* Prisons
3. *EVELYN ADOMA* Airforce
4. *THERESA KUTSU* Army
5. *DORCAS KOBINA* Can't Yth
RIGHT WINGBACK
1. *PATIENCE KUUBIl*
2. *FATI BENSON* Airforce
3. *SANDRA ASAMOAH* Can't Yth
4. *GRACE ASHINYO* Police
DISCOVERY PLAYER
1. *RUTH ATECHON* Airforce
2. *SUHAAD AWUDU* Legonite
3. *AWUDU HAUSATU* El-Wak Wings
4. *DORCAS KOBINA* Can't Yth
M.V.P
1. *VIDA BAFFOUR*
2. *REGINA DIAME*
3. *THERESA A.* POLICE
MEN
GOALKEEPER
1. *GERALD FOLLEY* POLICE
2. *CONSTANCE AKUDI* PRISONS
3. *AMOS ADDO* LEGONITE
4. *EDMOND COFFIE* FINGERS
5. *EMMANUEL ANSONG* FIRE
6. *RAPHAEL HAGAN* ARMY
PIVOT
1. *FELIX AYEERTEY* POLICE
2. *A. ZORMELO* ARMY
3. *ELVIS AYERTEY* LEGONITE
4. *DERRICK TSORBLEW* FINGERS
5. *ISSAH AHMED* FINGERS
COORDINATOR
1. *ABDUL RAUF* LEGONITE
2. *WILLIAM MARTEY* FINGERS
3. *JOSEPH DOSSU* CAN'T YTH
4. *SAMUEL ANSONG* FIRE
5. *JOSEPH QUAIDOO* POLICE
LEFT BACK
1. *SIMON DAADIYA* WINGS
2. *HILARY MILLS* PRISONS
3. *TWUMASI ANKRAH* POLICE
4. *THEOPHILUS ASHONG* PRISONS
LEFT WING
1. *ENOCH QUAO* PRISONS
2. *JONATHAN TETTEH* FIRE
3. *CALEB ADJEI ADJETEEY* LEGONITE
4. *JACOB BANKOLE* AIR FORCE
RIGHT BACK
1. *BERNARD AMANOR* POLICE
2. *PRINCE BOATENG* ARMY
3. *HENRY AFOKO* WINGS
4. *MBA JOHN* FIRE
5. *EMMANUEL ASARE* PRISONS
RIGHT-WING
1. *EUGENE AHONI* FIRE
2. *ISHMAEL QUAINOO* LEGONITE
3. *PRINCE YARTEY* FINGERS
4. *ISAAC GALINA* PRISONS
5. *LATIF SADIQ* POLICE
DISCOVERY
1. *NANA ADDO* CAN'T YTH
2. *ISSAH AHMED* FINGERS
MVP
1. *BRIGHT AZASU* WINGS
2. *ABDUL RAUF* LEGONITE
3. *EMMANUEL ASARE*