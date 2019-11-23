GAHA Awards Committee Releases 2019 List of Awardees

The Awards Committee of the Greater Accra Handball Association (GAHA) has released the 2019 list of Awardees after a successful end of the Ghana Gas Handball League.

The Awards Committee is made up of 4 people with the assistant of two (2) EXCOM on 19th, November released the full list of Awardees.

The 2019 League Champions, Ghana Police Handball Team have 13 of their members nominated for the 2019 Awards in the male and female category.

10 players from Ghana Prisons were also nominated by the Awards Committee; 6 males and 4 females.

Ghana Army had 7 players, 4 females and 3 males nominated.

Ten (10) Fire Personnel's, 5 males and 5 females nominated.

The Awards Committee also nominated 5 Airforce players for the Awards Day, *scheduled to be held at the Burma Camp Handball court on Wednesday, December 4, after the Champion of Champions.*

In all 23 civilian players were nominated from various clubs for the 2019 GAHA Awards.

There will be Online voting by General Coaches, Captains, Media and Referees to decide the Winners.

Meanwhile, the Champions of Champions, which is set for December 4 will be between Police & Airforce as well as Police & Prisons in the Female and Male categories respectively, to climax another beautiful season.

Below is the list of nominees:

NAME'S OF AWARDEES

WOMEN

GOALKEEPER

1. *ESTHER DODOO* Fire

2. *PAULINA YANDO* Prisons

3. *PEACE AMEDZOKE* Police

4. *CYNTHIA OKINE* Army

5. *RUTH ATECHON* Airforce

PIVOT

1. *LINDA NKANSAH* Police

2. *UBAIDATU AMINU* Fire

3. *AWUDU HAUSATU* El-Wak Wings

4. *NYANIBA ABENTENG* Legonite

COORDINATOR

1. *KATE MENSAH* Prisons

2. *FATI BENSON* Airforce

3. *MARTHA ASANTEWAA* Fire

4. *IVY BENYAH* Legonite

5. *THERESA AHOENTSU* POLICE

LEFT HALFBACK

1. *REGINA DIAME* Airforce

2. *VIDA BAFFOUR* Police

3. *ABIBA ISSAKA* Fire

4. *KINGDOM PAULA* Legonite

5. *MARIAMA INUSSAH* Can't Yth

6. *GLORIA AKURIBIRI* Army

LEFT WINGBACK

1. *EMILIA ABBEY* Prisons

2. *GRACE ASHINYO* Police

3. *SUHAAD AWUDU* Legonite

4. *ESTHER AYRADE* Police

5. *DAVIDA ARMAH* Fire

RIGHT HALFBACK

1. *ERNESTINA AKO* Army

2. *DIANA AKOMASI* Prisons

3. *EVELYN ADOMA* Airforce

4. *THERESA KUTSU* Army

5. *DORCAS KOBINA* Can't Yth

RIGHT WINGBACK

1. *PATIENCE KUUBIl*

2. *FATI BENSON* Airforce

3. *SANDRA ASAMOAH* Can't Yth

4. *GRACE ASHINYO* Police

DISCOVERY PLAYER

1. *RUTH ATECHON* Airforce

2. *SUHAAD AWUDU* Legonite

3. *AWUDU HAUSATU* El-Wak Wings

4. *DORCAS KOBINA* Can't Yth

M.V.P

1. *VIDA BAFFOUR*

2. *REGINA DIAME*

3. *THERESA A.* POLICE

MEN

GOALKEEPER

1. *GERALD FOLLEY* POLICE

2. *CONSTANCE AKUDI* PRISONS

3. *AMOS ADDO* LEGONITE

4. *EDMOND COFFIE* FINGERS

5. *EMMANUEL ANSONG* FIRE

6. *RAPHAEL HAGAN* ARMY

PIVOT

1. *FELIX AYEERTEY* POLICE

2. *A. ZORMELO* ARMY

3. *ELVIS AYERTEY* LEGONITE

4. *DERRICK TSORBLEW* FINGERS

5. *ISSAH AHMED* FINGERS

COORDINATOR

1. *ABDUL RAUF* LEGONITE

2. *WILLIAM MARTEY* FINGERS

3. *JOSEPH DOSSU* CAN'T YTH

4. *SAMUEL ANSONG* FIRE

5. *JOSEPH QUAIDOO* POLICE

LEFT BACK

1. *SIMON DAADIYA* WINGS

2. *HILARY MILLS* PRISONS

3. *TWUMASI ANKRAH* POLICE

4. *THEOPHILUS ASHONG* PRISONS

LEFT WING

1. *ENOCH QUAO* PRISONS

2. *JONATHAN TETTEH* FIRE

3. *CALEB ADJEI ADJETEEY* LEGONITE

4. *JACOB BANKOLE* AIR FORCE

RIGHT BACK

1. *BERNARD AMANOR* POLICE

2. *PRINCE BOATENG* ARMY

3. *HENRY AFOKO* WINGS

4. *MBA JOHN* FIRE

5. *EMMANUEL ASARE* PRISONS

RIGHT-WING

1. *EUGENE AHONI* FIRE

2. *ISHMAEL QUAINOO* LEGONITE

3. *PRINCE YARTEY* FINGERS

4. *ISAAC GALINA* PRISONS

5. *LATIF SADIQ* POLICE

DISCOVERY

1. *NANA ADDO* CAN'T YTH

2. *ISSAH AHMED* FINGERS

MVP

1. *BRIGHT AZASU* WINGS

2. *ABDUL RAUF* LEGONITE

3. *EMMANUEL ASARE*