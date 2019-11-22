Ghana Fail To Qualify For 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games

The Black Meteors of Ghana have failed to secure qualification to the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games following a disappointing end to the 2019 CAF U-23 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament.

The West Africans have failed to make a representation at the Olympic Games for the last 14 years and were hoping to rectify the drought by finally earning the right to represent Africa as one of the 3 qualified countries next year.

At the U-23 AFCON which has been set as the qualifying grounds to the Games, Ghana could not put up the needed performance.

Presented with the opportunity of clinching automatic qualification, the side lost to Cote d’Ivoire on penalties in the semi-final match of the continental showpiece.

In a battle for a third-place finish this afternoon which could have seen Ghana holding on to her Olympic dream, the team has lost to South Africa through another penalty shootout.

The painful result means that Ghana will be absent from the 2020 Olympic Games which has been scheduled to be staged in Tokyo, Japan.