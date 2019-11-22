Scotland v Israel, Slovakia v Ireland In Euro 2020 Playoff Semis
By Reuters
1 HOUR AGO FOOTBALL NEWS
Scotland will face Israel in the Euro 2020 playoff semifinals at Hampden Park, while Ireland visit Slovakia following a draw on Friday at Uefa headquarters in Switzerland.
Steve Clarke's Scotland were assured a home match because they topped their group in the inaugural Nations League last year, and victory at Hampden Park on March 26 will see them visit either Norway or Serbia in the Path C playoff final.
"We have to make sure everyone is available come March and do what we can to get the country (qualified)," Clarke told Sky Sports.
"We are one of the host nations and we don't want to be a host nation watching on from the sidelines.
"I never get too carried away about who we're going to get. We will be familiar with Israel because we played them in the Nations League group stage, and hopefully we can get a positive outcome."
Scotland, who are aiming to reach their first major finals in 22 years, will join England in Group D if they qualify for the finals next year.
Ireland, who already knew their opponents ahead of Friday's draw, could visit the winner of the match between Bosnia and Northern Ireland in the Path B final.
Iceland, who reached the Euro 2016 quarterfinals, will host Romania in the Path A semifinal. The winner will need to beat Bulgaria or Hungary to secure progress to the main draw.
The four playoff winners will then join the 20 teams who have already qualified for the Euro 2020 finals to be held from June 12 to July 12.
For the first time, the Euro finals will be staged in 12 cities in 12 countries across Europe rather than the traditional system of one or two host nations.
The main draw for the competition will be held in Bucharest on November 30, with each host nation to play in the group assigned to their stadium.
Denmark and Russia, who are both host nations, have qualified for the finals and are paired in Group B.
Following a draw, it was decided that Denmark will play all their group stage matches in Copenhagen, including their meeting with Russia.
Russia will play the other two matches in St Petersburg.
EURO 2020 PLAY-OFF DRAW
Path A
Semifinals
Iceland v Romania
Bulgaria v Hungary
Final
Bulgaria or Hungary v Iceland or Romania
Path B
Semifinals
Bosnia and Herzegovina v Northern Ireland
Slovakia v Republic of Ireland
Final
Bosnia and Herzegovina or Northern Ireland v Slovakia or Republic of Ireland
Path C
Semifinals
Scotland v Israel
Norway v Serbia
Finals
Norway or Serbia v Scotland or Israel
Path D
Semifinals
Georgia v Belarus
North Macedonia v Kosovo
Final
Georgia or Belarus v North Macedonia or Kosovo
- All semifinals will be played as one-off ties on March 26, 2020, with the finals staged as one-off matches on March 31 next year
- The winners of each final will take the final four qualifying berths for Euro 2020