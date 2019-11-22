U23 AFCON: Edward Sarpong Prioritizes Olympic Games Qualification

Black Meteors defender, Edward Sarpong says they are focused on qualifying for the 2020 Olympic Games to be held in Tokyo, Japan as they target maximum three points against South Africa in the U23 Africa Cup of Nations third place playoffs today.

That game is so crucial to Ghana that, if the team can qualify for the Olympics they need to beat South Africa.

After losing the semi- final game to Ivory Coast on penalties in the ongoing U-23 Afcon, Sarpong believes the team can defy all odds to qualify at the expense of their counterparts.

Speaking to Bryt FM, he said they are determined to win to honor Ghanaians for their undying support towards the tournament.

"Our target was to win the accolade but unfortunately for us we couldn't. But we are prepared and focused for the third place playoffs and I'm confident the third place will be ours to ensure our qualification to Tokyo" he said.

"I can hopefully promised that we are going into the game with all our strength in our bid to take all the three points at stake" he added.

He pleaded with Ghanaians to calm down and pray behind the team so they can win over South Africa.

Black Meteors will take on South Africa in the third place playoffs at 2:30pm.