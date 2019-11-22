Asamoah Gyan Celebrates 34th Birthday Today

Decorated Ghanaian international Asamoah Gyan is celebrating his birthday today as he turns 34 years.

In a Twitter post earlier in the morning, the Black Stars legend shared, “Woooow. +1 today. God, I’m soo grateful for this day. I’m soo grateful for what you doing and also what you are about to do in my life. Birthday to me. #Ewolemonkor”.

Born in Accra on November 22, 1985, Asamoah Gyan is not only known for his goal-scoring prowess, he has excelled as a musician on the side with his philanthropic works separating him from many as a true great.

The striker started his career at Ghana Premier League side Liberty Professionals before moving to Europe where he has played for clubs including Udinese, Rennes, Sunderland, Al Ain, Shanghai SIPG, Al Ahli Dubai, Kayserispor and currently with NorthEast United.

He has played at as many as 8 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament (2006, 2008, 2010, 2012, 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019) whiles playing at 3 different FIFA World Cups (2006, 2010, 2014) as well.

Gyan is Ghana’s all-time leading goal scorer with 51 goals and is also the African with most goals at the World Cup.

In addition to winning trophies with Al Ain together with some personal honours, he has over 200 career goals to his name.