CAF U-23 AFCON: Mali Official To Officiates Ghana, South Africa Third Place Playoff

Mali match official, Boubou Traore has been appointed by CAF to officiate Ghana’s semi-final match against South Africa on Friday.

He will be joined by Abelmiro Dos Reis Monte Negro from Sao Tome e Principe as well as Fatiha Jermoumi from Morrocco as the assistant referees I and II respectively.

Salima Rhadia Mukansanga from Rwanda will serve as reserve referee.

Ghana failed to book an automatic qualification to Tokyo 2020 after losing on penalties to Cote d'Ivoire.

Ibrahim Tanko and his men must defeat South Africa to join Egypt and Cote d’ Ivoire who have already picked their places at next year’s Olympic Games in Tokyo.

The Black Meteors have not made it to the Olympics in the last three editions with their last appearance being 2004 in Athens.

The match has been scheduled to kick off 2:00pm.