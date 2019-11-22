Ghana's Solomon Asante Named USL Championship Most Valuable Player

Phoenix Rising Football Club captain Solomon Asante was named USL Championship Most Valuable Player the league announced today. It’s the first time in club history a player has received the league’s highest honor. Asante also became just the second player in league history to lead the league in both goals and assists in a single season.

“Solomon Asante is one of the finest players I have ever worked with as a coach,” said Phoenix Rising head coach Rick Schantz. “Solo is a leader who cares so much about his team.

He was so willing to do whatever the team needed and it’s evident in his assists and goals scored.

We knew from the very beginning that opponents were focused on stopping Solo and yet he was still able to have an MVP season.

As much as I hate to admit it, Solo belongs in a higher league, but I will enjoy every minute I get with him.”

While leading the club to a league record in wins (24) and points (89) in a single season, Asante set many individual records.

He broke the league record for most combined goals and assists in a season (39) and broke the league record for most assists in a season (17).

His 22 goals set a club record for most goals in a season and also earned him the USL Championship’s Golden Boot Award.

Asante also became the club’s all-time leader in career goals (36) and assists (26) over the course of the season.