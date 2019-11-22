Countryman Songo Sends Strong Warning To GFA Boss Over Kwesi Appiah's Contract Renewal Plans

Popular television and radio personality, Patrick Osei Agyemang, popularly known as 'Countryman Songo' has sent a strong warning to Ghana Football Association president, Kurt Okraku over plans to renew the contract of the head coach of the senior national team, the Black Stars of Ghana, Kwesi Appiah.

With less than two months for the 59-year-old's contract to expire, multiple reports in the media suggest that the newly constituted FA will extend the contract of Kwesi Appiah to cover the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.

After maintaining his perfect run in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Sao Tome, the former Al Khartoum manager in an interview with Joy News insisted that he is not concerned about his contract situation insisting he is ready to leave should the country's football governing body tell him his services are not needed.

However, the award-winning Fire for Fire host says Kurt Okraku will find himself in trouble should he and the Executive Council decides to renew the contract of Kwesi Appiah.

"Kurt Okraku and his GFA must be careful about Kwesi Appiah's contract situation," he said on Adom TV.

"We have given he [Kwesi Appiah] a lot of opportunities but he has consistently failed the country and Kwesi Appiah should have been fired after the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt per what Dr Kofi Amoah told us.

"The Ghana Football Association must make sure they don't renew his contract after December because everybody wants to see Ghana winning a trophy and Kwesi Appiah is not the man to do that job. He has done a lot for the country but it's about he leaves as Black Stars coach.

"We were all waiting he plays those qualifiers against South Africa and Sao Tome and he has executed that for us but we have to move on as a country.

"You [Kurt Okraku] will be out of office if you decide to renew Kwesi Appiah's contract," he added.