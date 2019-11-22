CAF U-23 AFCON: We Will Do Our Best To Qualify For 2020 Olympics – Yaw Yeboah

Skipper for the Black Meteors, Yaw Yeboah has insisted that he and his charges will do their best to ensure Ghana qualifies for the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo.

After failing to book automatic qualification against Cote d’Ivoire losing 3:2 on penalties, Ghana will play South Africa in the 3rd and 4th place today at the Cairo International Stadium.

Despite the pressure ahead of the game, the Celta Vigo youngster says it will be a disappointment to leave Egypt with a qualification to Japan.

“It will be a very complicated and tough match. With all what we’ve done, it will be difficult to leave without anything at all,” he told Cafonline.

“We will give our best to get this Olympic qualification,” he added.

The match kicks off at 2:30pm Ghana time in Cairo and it precedes the final between Egypt and Cote d’Ivoire.