U23 AFCON: Ghana Captain Yaw Yeboah Admits South Africa Clash Will Be Difficult

Captain for the Black Meteors of Ghana, Yaw Yeboah has admitted that the team’s third-place match against South Africa in the CAF U-23 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament later today will be very difficult.

The West African side missed out on booking a spot in the finals of the tournament after losing 3-2 on penalties to Cote d’Ivoire following a pulsating encounter at the end of 90 minutes plus the extra time that ended two-all.

Now set to come up against South Africa in a third-place match, Ghana is hoping for a win to ensure they grab the last qualifying slot to the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games.

Speaking at a pre-match press conference, Black Meteors captain Yaw Yeboah insists it will be a difficult match. He is however confident of victory for his side as he stresses that they will give off their best.

“It will be a very complicated and tough match. With all that we’ve done, it will be difficult to leave without anything at all. We will give our best to get this Olympic qualification”, the forward shared.

The crucial third-place match between Ghana and South Africa will kick off at 14:30GMT at the Cairo International Stadium this afternoon.