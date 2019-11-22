Goldfields Ghana Commits GHS 140,000 To 2019 PGA Cchampionship

The annual Professional Golfers Association championships in Damang has seen a boost in prize money allocation, with sponsors Goldfields Ghana committing an impressive Ghs 140,000 to the competition.

This was announced at the launch of the 6th edition of the championship at the Goldfields head office in Accra.

The amount is Ghs 5,000 more than the amount dedicated to the 2018 edition.

The winner of the championship will also take home a whopping Ghs 40,000 as cash prize, a Ghs 5,000 increase from last year’s money.

The 2019 PGA Championship is slated for 4th to 7th December, 2019 at the Damang Golf Course in the Western Region.

The four-day championship will see defending champion, Kojo Barnni, battling it out with over 64 professional golfers in Ghana and 14 foreign-based pro golfers from Nigeria, Togo, Zimbabwe, Cote d’Ivoire, Senegal and Gabon.

Mr Anthony Kwame Mintah, PGA President said the competition will be fiercer in 2019.

“Golfers from all around the continent are coming determined to win because the prize money has gone up and golf is all about the money,” he told Citi Sports.

“I’m sure Kojo [Barnni] will want to win it for a third time but trust me, some of the guys will be coming for him,” he said.

Mr. Alfred Baku, Goldfields Executive Vice President and Head of West Africa in an interview with Citi Sports, noted why Goldfields continues to support the PGA Championships.

“Goldfields deem it appropriate to support golf, and all of our objectives to support golf have been achieved.

“Some of the Ghanaian golfers are now winning international competitions and it’s refreshing to see that our support of local golf has contributed in improving the standards of golfing in the country.”

The competition will also feature Seniors and Amateur players.

The 6th edition of PGA championship is expected to be graced by Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, and Mr Nicholas J. Holland, Chief Executive Officer Goldfields Limited.