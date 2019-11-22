Jordan Ayew To Score Against Liverpool - Mybet.africa

Mybet.africa believes Ghana striker Jordan Ayew can lead Crystal Palace to end Liverpool’s Premier League unbeaten run at the Selhurst Park on Sunday.

The sportsbook giant has placed attractive odds of 25.00 on Jordan Ayew to score and Crystal Palace to draw. This is a welcoming odds for all sports punters.

Jordan stands as a prolific striker for Crystal Palace and has scored four goals this seasons, making him the leading goal scorer at the club. The Ghanaian scored in matches against Manchester United, Aston Villa, West Ham and Arsenal.

The player’s form has been remarkable this season, scoring important goals in big games. Football pundits believe the narrative could be the same against a high pedigree Liverpool team, though Crystal Palace has gained just one point in their last four games.

However, after the international break, what could be the worrying factor for Liverpool is the number of injuries making the matching complex for the Reds especially with the absence of Salah and Andy Robertson with ankle injuries.

The Selhurst Park has been an unhappy hunting grounds for Liverpool in the past, with Liverpool’s 2014 title hopes coming down in the infamous 3-3 “Crystanbul” draw

Jordan Ayew comes into Saturday match with a big boost, having scored during the international break for the Black Stars against Sao Tome and Principe, this should propel him to find the net against the Reds and stop them in their tracks.

Mybet.africa believes if Roy Hudgson and his technical team map out a good strategy, they have no doubt Jordan will find his rhythm and score.