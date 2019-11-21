Partey’s Father Rescues Pitch Invader From Hefty GHC2,400 Court Fine

Mr. Jacob Partey, father of Black Stars and Atletico Madrid star Thomas Partey has pledged to settle the hefty GHC2,400 fine imposed on Suleman Awal after he was found guilty of pitch invading.

Suleman Awal, a professional Nurse was arrested on November 14, 2019, for invading the Cape Coast Stadium pitch during Ghana’s 2-0 win over South Africa in the qualifiers to the 2020 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament.

Following his arrest, the former 400m runner explained that he only went on the pitch to take a picture with his football idol Thomas Partey.

Arraigned before Court today, he was found guilty and fined a whopping amount of GHC2,400 or serve a three-month jail sentence.

In a show of compassion to the offender, Mr. Jacob Partey has pledged that his family will pay for the fine to ensure Suleman Awal avoids any form of difficulty that will result in serving jail time.

Besides the kind gesture, Thomas Partey has granted the pitch invader his dream of taking a picture together and has also gifted him with a Black Stars jersey with his iconic number 5.