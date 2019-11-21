Kotoko Midfielder Jordan Opoku Blames Management For Clubs Problems

Veteran midfielder Jordan Opoku has accused Kotoko’s Greater Accra representatives and some other management members of being the root cause of the clubs woes.

The Ghana Premier League giants recently endured a disappointing stint in all the inter-club competitions on the continent.

First, they missed out on securing qualification to the Group Stage of the CAF Champions League before they were subsequently sent home packing from the CAF Confederations Cup by Ivorian side FC San Pedro.

Following the shambolic campaign in the two competitions, the management of the Porcupine Warriors have sacked manager Kjetil Zachariassen and are on the brink of partying ways with some players as well.

In a recent interview with Kumasi-based Angel FM, Jordan Opoku who is one of the players expected to leave Asante Kotoko at the end of his contract has hit out at some of the management of the club while citing that they are the cause of the team’s inability to progress.

“Edmund Ackah, Nana Kwame Dankwah and other management members are the problems of Asante Kotoko. They forced coach Kjetil Zachariassen not to use me despite being his favorite player.

“Coach Zachariassen asked me whether I had some personal problems with the management members. I was surprised Asante Kotoko management told me to prepare for my testimonial match because I have not told them I’m retiring”, Jordan Opoku said.

The midfielder continued, “I play better than all my colleagues Asante Kotoko and they know it themselves but due to personal hatred they want me out”

“I have a month and half contract with the team and they told me they are not ready to extend my contract but I don’t have a problem about it”.