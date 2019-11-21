Alhaji Grusah Insists Ghana Coach Kwesi Appiah Should Be Sacked

Experience football administrator, Alhaji Karim Grusah has reiterated that Black Stars of Ghana head coach James Kwesi Appiah should be sacked.

According to the founder of Division One League club King Faisal, the fact that the gaffer has guided Ghana to two wins against South Africa and Sao Tome in the qualifiers to the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament does not change the fact that he is not good enough to lead the team to continental glory.

“I have made my views clear on Coach Kwesi Appiah. I want him to go. He is not good enough", he said.

He opines that winning the two AFCON qualifiers is nothing new because Ghana’s problem is not about qualifying to the tournament but rather how to go all the win and clinch the trophy.

“Don’t tell me he has beaten South Africa and Sao Tome. Ghana has always found it easy to qualify for AFCON but to win it is the problem. Kwesi Appiah can’t help us”, Alhaji Grusah stressed.

While calls for the sacking of coach Kwesi Appiah continues, he remains under contract with the Ghana Football Association (GFA) until December of this year. It is understood that there is a contract extension in the pipeline even though no official communique has been issued to that effect yet.