GFA Boss Kurt Okraku Joins Black Meteors For Morale Boosting Jama Session [VIDEO[

President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Kurt Okraku joined the Black Meteors this evening for a morale-boosting ‘Jama’ session as they gear up for their crucial 3rd place match against South Africa in the 2019 CAF U-23 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament.

The Ghanaians are seeking to grab the last qualifying spot to the Tokyo 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games after missing out on earning automatic qualification when they lost 3-2 on penalties to Cote d’Ivoire in the semi-finals of the U-23 AFCON.

With the stakes very high ahead of the match against a determined South African side equally eyeing qualification to the next Olympic Games, the Meteors were joined by GFA boss Kurt Okraku after their final training session today to engage in morale-boosting ‘Jama’ session.

The 3rd place match will be played at the Cairo International Stadium and will kick off at 14:30GMT.

Watch a short clip of the Jama session below.

