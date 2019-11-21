Norwegian Champions Molde FK Join In Race To Sign Ghana's Edwin Gyasi

Norwegian champions Molde FK, are the latest club to join the pool of clubs who are in talks over a deal to sign Ghana winger Edwin Gyasi in the January transfer, SportsworldGhana.com,

Turkish sides Trabzonspor and Besiktas who all expressed interest in signing the Ghanaian forward in the Summer transfer, are reported to have rekindled their chase for the form Aaulesund FK star.

The clubs will have to meet CSKA Sofia for negotiations despite being recalled by the Bulgarian giants after encountering difficulties during his six months loan spell at MLS side Dallas FC.

The “Rosenes” have expressed interest in signing the Ghanaian international and will need to beat strong competition from Besiktas to sign speedster in the winter Transfer.

The five times capped Black Stars forward is worth 2 million euros transfer fee.

The 28-year-old who can play as a second striker and also left flank.