Kevin Prince Boateng To Set Up Task Force To Fight Against Racism In 2020

Ghana international, Kevin-Prince Boateng has announced he will set his own task force in 2020 to help fight racism in football.

The Fiorentina forward is among the players championing against racial abuse in football.

The former Las Palmas and Barcelona has taken a swipe at several people who engage in racial abuse.

With Mario Balotelli being the latest footballer to be abused in Italy, the 32-year-old says he is “sick of it” and claims clubs should be “punished with a points deduction” system if they can’t make their fans behave in Italian stadiums.

“It’s not enough to prevent the access of part of the fans after the insults towards [Mario] Balotelli,” he told the Corriere della Sera.

“I hope the public has learned something and no longer replicate certain behaviour.

“We need to ban them. The clubs need to pay for their fans’ behaviour. And if necessary, punish them with a point deduction."

After a speech at a UN meeting on racial discrimination in sports, Boateng is not happy with the actions carried out by the clubs.

“It was an important day in my life. But after that, what has been done to stop the trend?” he added. “There’s been a task force, summarized by a series of meetings and ideas. The “No to Racism” campaign in the Champions League is not enough.

“I’ll do it myself in 2020. I’m organising my task force with events involving other players.

“I’m sick of it. People don’t understand how Balotelli, Boateng or [Kalidou] Koulibaly feel when they get home.

“We are alone. I go crazy when I hear comments like, ‘so what, you earn €5m’. There are scars on you that you can’t erase.”