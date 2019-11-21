GFA To Set Up New Department; Technical Directorate Set To Be Moved Permanently To Prampram

The Executive Council of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), has decided to set up new administrative departments in line with the Council's vision for the Association.

The new departments to be created are; Competitions Department, Human Resource Department, National Teams Department, Audit and Compliance, as well as a Marketing and Sponsorship Department.

The Executive Council has also decided to resource existing departments such as Communications and Technical Directorate to make them fully functional.

Meanwhile, the Technical Directorate of the GFA is to be permanently moved from the Head Office in Accra to the Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence at Prampram.