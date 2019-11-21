Spanish Ambassador Pledges To Support GFA President And Ghana football

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) is looking to establish a partnership with the Spanish Football Federation towards the development of Ghana football.

Already, the GFA and the Spanish Embassy in Ghana have begun bilateral negotiations towards the establishment of a technical cooperation between the two football federations.

Recently, the GFA President, Mr Kurt Edwin Okraku, paid a courtesy call on the Spanish Ambassador to Ghana, Alicia Rico, and the Deputy Head of Mission at the embassy, Rafael Rodriguez Albala, during which they held preliminary discussions on how Ghana football could benefit from Spanish expertise and other important areas.

Deepening ties

The GFA president and the Spanish envoy discussed the levels of technical cooperation between the two countries, particularly between Ghanaian coaches and their Spanish counterparts and also between the two football federations.

During the meeting, the Spanish Ambassador was said to have expressed her delight at the opportunity to deepen the ties between the two countries, particularly in the area of football and pledged to help develop technical cooperation between the GFA and the Spanish federation.

Also being explored are opportunities for training of Ghanaian referees and administrators between the two countries.

Smooth visa processing

The Daily Graphic understands that one of the areas the Ghana FA is seeking to improve its working relationship with the Spanish Embassy is in the area of smooth visa processing for Ghanaian teams and players who apply for visas to enable them travel to Spain to undergo trials with Spanish clubs or to participate in invitational tournaments.

The two bodies are to hold further discussions in the coming days to firm up the partnership between the countries.