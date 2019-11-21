ModernGhanalogo

21.11.2019

Ernest Adu Joins Inter Allies

By Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
FOOTBALL NEWS

Ghana Premier League side, Inter Allies have signed defender, Ernest Adu ahead of the new season.

Adu joins Allies after spending the previous seasons with Asokwa Deportivo in the country’s second-tier league, Division One.

He penned a long-term contract on Tuesday afternoon and will be vital for the team ahead of the new season as we try to keep a grip on the top-flight football.

“I’m very happy to be here at Allies. It’s a beautiful club and I am ready for this new challenge,” he said.

“I thank everyone who made this move possible and grateful for the confidence shown in me.”

Not only does his addition add some needed depth to our backline, but his personality and leadership fits perfectly into the culture we are looking to build.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah Sports Journalist
