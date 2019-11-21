CAF U-23 AFCON: GOC President Backs Black Meteors To Beat South Africa To Book Olympic Qualification

President of the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC) Ben Nunoo Mensah has congratulated Black Meteors coach, Ibrahim Tanko and his boys for playing so well at the qualifying tournament to the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Egypt.

According to the GOC president, he had faith in the coach to deliver and believes in the young Black Meteors players.

He said they have a great opportunity to become Olympians if the quality to play at the 2020 Olympic Games, and it is going to be with them always as part of their achievements in life, and even open doors for them to become great international sportsmen, so they should try to win the third-place match to make themselves and the nation proud.

He noted that the whole of Ghana and Africa are looking up to the Black Meteors to take the third slot to join Egypt and Cote d Ivoire for Japan.

The GOC president said if Ghana is able to compete in the football event, the nation will attract more fans, and it could boost the economy as well as allow more people to know and visit to increase tourism revenue.

He pleaded with the players to die a little for the nation so that they get the glory and win back the love that the new GFA president, Kurt Okraku is preaching.

Ben Nunoo Mensah said it has been a while, since 2004 when Ghana last competed in the Olympic Games football event.

“We are a football nation, we have waited for too long, it is time we go to Tokyo 2020 and show the world what we can do again, every Ghanaian must support the Olympic team, they can do it” he expressed.

The GOC president also wished the Black Stars, the senior national team victory in their AFCON 2021 Qualifiers against South Africa, Sao Tome & Principe and Sudan.