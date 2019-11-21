WBO Africa Champ Emmanuel Martey To Fight In Russia

Ghana's undefeated WBO Africa super middleweight champ, Emmanuel Martey (15-0, 11 KOs) will have a taste of international action for the first time in his pro career against Maksim Vlasov of Russia (44-3, 26 KOs) next week Saturday, November 30 in Maykop, Russia.

Martey who loves to be called Mayweather as he admires the undefeated American champion says he is going to win in far away and cold Russia because he is self-motivated and looking forward to bigger opportunity and chances.

He has stepped up his training and appealed to Ghanaians to support him to bring home the much-needed victory as many Ghanaian boxers have in recent times failed to win in Europe.

Emmanuel Martey represented Ghana at the world championships as an amateur in the Super Middleweight Division winning medals for the country. He is currently the WBO Super Middleweight Champion of Africa.

He made his professional debut on 9th October 2013 fighting Hassen Amoah at the Will Power Boxing Complex, Accra. He won by way of a TKO on round 3.

On 1st April 2017, he beat Stephen Abbey at the Bukom Boxing Arena, Accra Ghana by unanimous decision to become the National Super Middleweight Champion in Ghana.

After which he defended his title by defeating Kwesi Tutu and also Emmanuel Anim in the Commonwealth eliminator fight.

The WBO Africa super middleweight who fought under the Cabic Promotions has a record of 15-0 wins (11KO).

He defeated Nigerian, Sunday Ajuwa to win the WBO belt in 2018, and defended against Ibrahim Maokola from Tanzania in April this year.