CAF U-23 AFCON: Ibrahim Tanko Laments On Black Meteors Poros Defense

Coach Ibrahim Tanko has admitted that the team has weaknesses in its backline and those issues have bothered the team during the U-23 AFCON in Egypt.

The Black Meteors failed to book automatic qualification in the 2020 Olympic Games but will have to win against South Africa in the 3rd and 4th place to book a place in the games in Japan.

However, the Meteors have conceded 6 goals in the four matches they have played.

In two of those matches, they gave away 3 to Egypt and 2 goals to Cote d’Ivoire respectively.

The trend has bothered the followers of the team and that concern is not lost on Tanko.

After the defeat to Cote d’Ivoire on Tuesday in the semi-final, Tanko agreed with the notion that the defence was not operating at its best level.

“We have a problem in the defence as we have all seen. We do not have some key players and we do not have the quality to replace them and that is the truth. We do not have the player we used in the qualifiers.

"The players we have keep making new mistakes and these young players will have to learn from them. It is painful for them to make such mistakes at such crucial moments but it is no excuse at all.”

The Meteors face South Africa on Friday in the 3rd/4th place playoff of the tournament and the winner will get a place in the 2020 Olympic football tournament in Japan.