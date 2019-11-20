2019 Caesars Court Mini-golf Clubs League - FORBES Club To Defend Their Title

The Ghana Minigolf Federation (GMF) successfully teed off their 3rd edition of Clubs League last Sunday, November 17 at the Caesars Court Minigolf course Ridge, Accra.

The 5 weeks competition coined ‘CAESARS COURT 2019 Clubs League’ , is made up of 6 minigolf leading Clubs in Ghana all vying for the ultimate 2019 cup on Dec 15th and they are:

- Forbes, Black Putters, Kama, Power, Nutterz Putterz and Golden Putters Minigolf Clubs

Each club will compete with 3 duo Teams and is required to play 6 matches on each of the Five matchdays, that saw defending Champions, Forbes Club lead the League table on Matchday 1 with 14 points and total score of 505.

Golden Putterz came 2nd with 13 points and 512 total scores, whilst Nutterz PUTTERZ followed up closely in 3rd position with the same 13 points and 514 points.

The Kama, Black Putters, and Power Minigolf Clubs came in 4th, 5th and 6th positions with 12, 10 and 9 points each consecutively.

For Best Stroke Play on Matchday 1, Ruben Minko of Kama Minigolf Club, scored lowest with 75 points for his Two Games whilst Nutterz Putterz club duo Enock Nyarko & Hicham Chihadeh logged best-combined score of 159 points, trailed closely with 162 points by Forbes duo Bright Frimpong & Philip Selassie.

Emelda Bempong of Black Putterz club put seven holes in one in her First Game, setting off a GMF Minigolf National & African record.

The 5 weeks Minigolf Clubs League, is sponsored by Caesars Court Ridge and is expected to have a total of over 100 matches by end of the League on December 15th, where the champion club will be crowned along with individual players who have competed with excellence throughout the 5 weeks competition.

The 2019 'CAESARS COURT Clubs League comes off at the heels of TEAM GHANA’S participation at the recently ended 2019 World Minigolf Championships in China, where Africa’s Best Minigolfer, Enock Nyarko found himself on the 101st position from a total of 230 players from 26 countries.

The GMF Clubs League Matchday 2 continues this Sunday, Nov. 24th at Caesars Court Ridge minigolf course with competitive fixtures that will Tee off at 3 pm