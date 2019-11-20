Wilson Arthur To Chair 7-Member FA Cup Committee

Owner of Division One League Club Skyy FC, Mr. Wilson Arthur has been appointed by the Executive Council of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) to chair a 7-member committee that will run the affairs of the FA Cup Competition.

A communique from the country’s football governing body on Tuesday evening confirmed. “The Executive Council of the GFA has named President of Skyy FC Mr. Wilson Arthur as Chairman of a seven-member FA Cup Committee of the GFA”.

Kofi Poku will be acting in the capacity of Vice Chairman with George Ofosuhene, Robert Duncan/Salifu Zida (depending on Executive Council election result), Oloboi Commodore, Frederick Agbenyo, and Donne Komako appointed as members.

The responsibilities of the committee include;

“The FA Cup Committee has the responsibility of bringing the required innovations to deliver a great knock-out event to patrons of the competition.

“Another responsibility of the Committee is to promulgate policies and programs for implementation by the relevant departments of the Ghana Football Association Secretariat.

“The FA Cup Committee is also mandated to ensure that sponsors, partners and all stakeholders of the competition derive the desired benefits without failure for the resources they invest in the event”.