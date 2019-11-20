Meteors Attacker Robin Polley Insist Ghana’s Olympic Dream Is Not Dead

Black Meteors forward Robin Polley is optimistic Ghana can still secure qualification to the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games as he calls on his teammates and Ghanaians to have hope.

Ghana had the opportunity of securing automatic qualification to the next Olympic Games but disappointingly missed out after losing on penalties to Cote d’Ivoire in the semi-finals of the 2019 CAF U-23 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament.

Despite the setback, all is not lost for the side which has now been scheduled to come up against South Africa later this week to battle for a third-place finish which will present the winner with one last chance of booking a ticket to the Olympic Games.

In a Twitter post, Robin Polley who admits he has not been able to play his best football has stressed that the Black Meteors can still make the Olympic dream a reality.

“Full bag of experience I take it with me for the journey. Sad that I still not have prove the player I am it takes time. As a team, we lost a battle but not a war Friday we have the chance to still get the tickets to Tokyo so don’t lose hope”, the post read.

Polley who plays his club football in the Dutch Eredivisie for ADO Den Haag will have another chance to showcase his worth on Friday when Ghana takes on South Africa in the 3rd place match at the Cairo International Stadium.