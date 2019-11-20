'My Time Will Come', Says Torric Jebrin After Failing To Feature In Ghana's AFCON Doubleheader

Ghana winger, Torric Jebrin says he time for featuring for Ghana’s senior men’s football team the Black Stars will surely come.

The 28-year-old was named in Kwesi Appiah's 23 man squad for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers doubleheader against South Africa and Sao Tome.

Following his departure from Hearts of Oak, Jebrin has endured torrid times despite featuring for Trabzonspor, Bucaspor, Ismaily and Al Masry.

It, therefore, came as a surprise to many when he was called up by Ghana head coach Kwesi Appiah.

The TP Mazembe ace failed to log a single minute of football in Black Stars qualifiers and was resigned to watching proceedings from the bench.

He, however, hasn’t given up hope of making that historic appearance.

“As a footballer, you are always waiting for your chance.

“All Ghanaians know me and I am always waiting for my opportunity to prove myself,” he revealed after the qualifiers.