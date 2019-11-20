ModernGhanalogo

20.11.2019

CAF U-23 AFCON: Ghana 2 (2) v 2 (3) Ivory Coast [HIGHLIGHTS]

By Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
The Black Meteors of Ghana were defeated 3:2 on penalties by Ivory Coast in the semi-finals of the ongoing CAF U-23 Championship on Tuesday afternoon.

Ghana will now have to beat South Africa to book their place in the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games.

Highlights below...

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
