CAF U-23 AFCON: Ghana 2 (2) v 2 (3) Ivory Coast [HIGHLIGHTS]

The Black Meteors of Ghana were defeated 3:2 on penalties by Ivory Coast in the semi-finals of the ongoing CAF U-23 Championship on Tuesday afternoon.
The Black Meteors of Ghana were defeated 3:2 on penalties by Ivory Coast in the semi-finals of the ongoing CAF U-23 Championship on Tuesday afternoon.
Ghana will now have to beat South Africa to book their place in the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games.
