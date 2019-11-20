ModernGhanalogo

20.11.2019 Football News

George Amoako To Be Named Black Stars Management Committee Chairman - Reports

By Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
1 HOUR AGO FOOTBALL NEWS

Asante Kotoko General manager George Amoako is set to be named the new Black Stars Management Committee Chairman according to reports.

Amoako, an executive council member of the Ghana Football Association, is highly being considered for the post.

The veteran football administrator already occupies the vice chairman position of a five -member finance committee formed by the FA.

Meanwhile, Dr Kwame Baah Nuakoh and vice President of The Ghana FA Mark Addo, have been appointed to head the Club Licensing and Finance Committee respectively.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah Sports Journalist
