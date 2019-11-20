Myron Boadu Scores On Debut For Netherlands As They Thump Estonia 5-0

Dutch-born Ghanaian attacker, Myron Boadu marked his debut for the Netherlands senior national team with a goal on Tuesday evening as the side posted a 5-0 win over Estonia,

The youngster who was recently handed his maiden call-up to the Dutch senior national team was given a run in the team in the qualifiers to the European Championship in a game played at the Johan Cruijff Arena yesterday.

A goal each from Georginio Wijnaldum and Nathan Ake handed the Orange a two-goal lead at the end of the first half following an overall good performance from the side.

Two more goals from Wijnaldum in the second half worsened the woes of Estonia as the Netherlands took a four-nil lead.

Myron Boadu who came on as a substitute for the winners on the 46th minute to replace Memphis Depay went on to get on the scoresheet with just three minutes to end proceedings.

The teenager's debut for the Dutch ended in fine fashion with his impressive displays on top of the goal proving why he deserves a place in the national team.