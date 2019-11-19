CAF U-23 AFCON: Ghana Set To Battle South Africa For 3rd Place Finish

The Black Meteors of Ghana will lock horns with South Africa on Friday, November 22, 2019, to fight for a 3rd place finish following the two side’s inability to make it to the finals of the CAF U-23 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament.

The West African side lost 3-2 on penalties to Cote d’Ivoire in a semi-final match today with the South Africans also suffering a disappointing 3-0 defeat to host nation Egypt.

The two countries have now missed out on booking automatic qualification to the 2020 Olympic Games which has been scheduled to take place in Tokyo, Japan.

Both countries, however, have one last chance of keeping their dream of qualifying to the next Olympic Games alive.

They need to ensure they grab the third-place finish in order to secure the right to feature in a playoff game against an Asian country also seeking qualification to the 2020 Olympic Games.

The crucial 3rd place match between Ghana and South Africa will be played on Friday at the Cairo International Stadium with kick-off time scheduled for 14:30GMT.