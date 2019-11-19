Mark Addo Put In Charge Of GFA’s Finance Committee

GFA Vice President Mark Addo

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) for Nzema Kotoko who doubles as the vice president of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Mark Addo has been put in charge of the football governing body’s finance committee.

This was confirmed on Tuesday evening as the GFA Executive Council named a five-member Finance Committee that will oversee the financial affairs of the association.

Executive Council member, George Amoako, who has considerable knowledge in football finance, is the Vice Chairman of the Finance Committee.

Other members are Samuel Kaye Brew-Butler, Mathew Ampofo, and Gideon Fosu.

The Finance Committee's responsibilities include the following:

1. Cooperating with the General Secretary to prepare and submit the annual budget of the GFA.

2. Ensuring compliance with the budget and financial policies of the GFA, and to make recommendations to the Executive Council.

3. Reviewing the accounting and audit regime at the GFA, and to send periodic reports to the Executive Council.

4. Advising the Executive Council on financial transactions and investment.