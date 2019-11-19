LIVESTREAM: Cote d’Ivoire vs Ghana – U-23 AFCON Semi-Finals

The Black Meteors of Ghana are facing their counterpart from Cote d’Ivoire in the semi-finals of the 2019 U-23 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament as both sides seek a place in the grand finale as well as automatic qualification to the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games.

In a crucial game being played at the Cairo International Stadium, Ghana is currently trailing by a goal to nil and needs to get back on level terms to have any chances of snatching the winner.

