19.11.2019 Football News

CAF U-23 AFCON: Ibrahim Tanko Names Starting XI Against Ivory Coast In Semifinals Clash

By Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Coach Ibrahim Tanko has named the same starting eleven that defeated Mali in the last round of game at the group stage.

The Black Meteors of Ghana will face Ivory Coast in the semi-final round of the Caf U-23 nations cup this afternoon at the Cairo International stadium.

Man of the match against Mali Kwabena Owusu will start the game from the bench as he did in the last round of fixture.

The Black Meteors team are a step away from earning a spot at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic games.

Ghana Starting XI:
GK-Kwame Baah
Kingsley Fobi
Edward Sarpong
Zackaria Fuseini
Habib Mohammed
Emmanuel Lomotey
Yaw Yeboah
Michael Agbekpornu
Evans Mensah
RobinPolley
Samuel Obeng

