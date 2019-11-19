CAF U-23 AFCON: Ibrahim Tanko Names Starting XI Against Ivory Coast In Semifinals Clash

Coach Ibrahim Tanko has named the same starting eleven that defeated Mali in the last round of game at the group stage.

The Black Meteors of Ghana will face Ivory Coast in the semi-final round of the Caf U-23 nations cup this afternoon at the Cairo International stadium.

Man of the match against Mali Kwabena Owusu will start the game from the bench as he did in the last round of fixture.

The Black Meteors team are a step away from earning a spot at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic games.

Ghana Starting XI:

GK-Kwame Baah

Kingsley Fobi

Edward Sarpong

Zackaria Fuseini

Habib Mohammed

Emmanuel Lomotey

Yaw Yeboah

Michael Agbekpornu

Evans Mensah

RobinPolley

Samuel Obeng