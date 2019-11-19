Anthony Joshua Reveals New ‘Killer’ Mindset Ahead Of Andy Ruiz Jr Rematch

Anthony Joshua has explained his new ‘killer’ mindset for the Andy Ruiz Jr rematch on December 7 in Saudi Arabia.

In a video posted to his YouTube channel, AJ gave fans an insight into his Sheffield training camp as he prepares for a potential career-defining bout.

Joshua knocked Ruiz Jr down in their first fight but was then floored four times himself.

Discussing his mental state, Joshua said: “Mindset’s calm, mindset’s cool. Killer mindset, that’s what it’s about.

“Ice cold, stay in the moment, stay disciplined, just killer.

“I belong here, I deserve to be here. This ain’t new to me.

“Everything we do is only for greatness. That’s just how I wanna approach my training camps moving forwards.

Anthony Joshua knocked Andy Ruiz Jr down in their first fight

“Boxing’s a sticky and a tricky game mentally. Physically is one thing, but there’s highs and lows with this.

“Do I wanna do it? Am I good enough? Am I getting the opportunities that I deserve?

“So many obstacles, but you’ve just tell yourself that you belong here and you belong at the top level.

“When you keep on telling yourself that, you’ll soon find yourself in positions that are only for the greats.”