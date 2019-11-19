Kotoko Organizing Justifiers To Recruit Players For Youth Team

Ghana Premier League giant Kumasi Asante Kotoko is organizing justifiers at Adako Jachie to recruit players for their youth side.

The justifier your inclusion started on Monday, November 18, 2019, with over 100 players trooping into the venue to showcase their talent.

At the end of a good exercise, 30 outfield players were selected together with 5 goalkeepers.

They are expected to continue the justifiers this afternoon at the Adako Jachie park as the Porcupine Warriors club look to trim the number down to select the best out of the best to join their Youth side.

Meanwhile, the senior team of Kotoko continues training in the off-season as they prepare for the anticipated start of the 2019/2020 Ghana Premier League Season.