CAF U-23 AFCON: My Players Are Ready For Ivory Coast Clash - Ibrahim Tanko

Coach Ibrahim Tanko says he is expecting a tough clash against Ivory Coast but "trusts" his players to rise to the occasion in the semi-final of the Africa U23 Cup of Nations in Egypt.

The Black Meteors will be hoping to secure their 2020 Olympic Games ticket against the young Elephants at Cairo International Stadium.

"Cote d’Ivoire is a difficult team and facing them is not going to be easy especially in a game of this magnitude," Tanko said at the pre-match press conference on Monday.

"I trust my players to win and reach the final, and also grab the ticket for the Olympics.

"All my players are ready."

With one win, one draw and one loss, Ghana finished second in Group A to reach the last four whereas Cote d'Ivoire finished top of Group B with two victories and one defeat.

"We have to be ready to face Ghana," Elephants coach Soualiho Haidara said on his part.

"I studied them well and we are focused and prepared.

"The semifinal is different from the group stage and we have to beware.

"We are missing a couple of key players, but whoever plays can do the job."

Hosts Egypt will face South Africa in the second semi-final match.

The two losing finalists will face off in a third-place play-off showdown to determine who gets the last of Africa's three tickets for the Olympics.