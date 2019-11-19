Christopher Antwi-Adjei Elated With Black Stars Debut

Winger Christopher Antwi-Adjei has expressed excitement after making his debut in Ghana's 1-0 victory over Sao Tome and Principe on Monday.

The Paderborn SC attacker was one of the surprise call ups for this month's 2021 AFCON qualifiers doubleheader.

After missing the first group game against South Africa at the Cape Coast Stadium due to late arrival, he joined the team to Sao Tome for the group game encounter.

The 25-year-old after making his debut for the Black Stars could not hide his affection to don the national colours.

Antwi-Adjei climbed off the bench to make his first appearance for the side after replacing youngster Samuel Owusu.

"I'm happy to make my debut for the team and I think the most important thing is that we take the three points on. We will see what happens in our subsequent games" he said after the game.

"We are going home with good feeling now, good spirit and I'm motivated as we take on Dortmund on Friday," he added.