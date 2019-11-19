Juju Don't Win Fights, Bastie Slams Bukom Banku

Light heavyweight fighter, Bastie Samir, has described his victory over Brimah Kamoko, alias Bukom Banku in 2017 as a result of hard work and refuted claims by his opponent suggesting that he used ‘juju’ on him during the bout.

Bastie, who inflicted a seventh-round knockout defeat on Bukom Banku two years ago, said he was surprised at Bukom Banku’s claims since he was yet to know of any boxer who won a bout through spiritual means.

Bukom Banku had told Hitz FM in an interview that he lost his bout with Bastie due to his opponent using black magic on him and said he nearly had stroke after the fight.

The tough-talking boxer stressed he saw Bastie as a giant when they entered the ring the fight, a development he suspected was as a result of his opponent using ‘juju’ on him.

But in an interview with the Graphic Sports Online, Bastie debunked Bukom Banku’s assertion and said he was ready to fight Bukom Banku outside Ghana if his opponent would accept the offer.

Bastie laughed off the allegations of engaging in black magic and said he was glad Bukom Banku acknowledged him as a giant in the ring during the bout.

“I want the entire public to disregard Bukom Banku’s assertion that I used juju on him because you can’t win a boxing bout with that.

“My victory over him was as a result of hard work and not what he is thinking about. I am also ready to fight him anywhere in the world if only he would accept to share the ring with me again,” Bastie noted.

The much-anticipated rematch between Bukom Banku and Bastie Samir failed to materialise after the former signed a contract but failed to honour the bout.

Having taken an amount of GH 17,000 from the Chief Executive Officer of Box Office Sports Promotions, Alex Ntiamoah, for training ahead of a rematch with Bastie, Bukom Banku refused to lock horns with Bastie for the second time citing spiritual reasons for his decision.