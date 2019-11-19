Andre Ayew Congratulates Black Stars Players For Wins Against South Africa, Sao Tome

Captain of the Ghana senior national team, Andre Dede Ayew has congratulated the Black Stars players for putting up the needed performance that has seen them record two wins out of two in the qualifiers to the 2020 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament.

The West African giant started its campaign in the qualifying campaign in this international break and has managed to keep hold of a 100% record. The side posted a 2-0 win against South Africa last week Thursday and followed that up with a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Sao Tome and Principe yesterday.

Speaking in a post-match interview after the last AFCON qualifier on Monday afternoon, Andre Dede Ayew has lauded the performance of his teammates while acknowledging the support they have received from fans.

The Swansea City forward shared, “I want to congratulate the boys for these two games. The camp has been brilliant. The support has been perfect. Every plan that we had, we executed it very well”.

He continued, “We have six points and no team in our group did that in this international week so that proved that we did something good. It’s just the beginning. We will be able to continue like this. I am very happy and I hope that we continue like that.”

Ghana is now top of the Group C standings of the qualifiers and will continue next year with their next game expected to be a difficult clash against Sudan.