U-23 AFCON: Ghana’s Semi-Final Clash With Cote d’Ivoire Comes Off Today

Ghana will locks horns with Cote d’Ivoire in the semi-finals of the CAF U-23 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament later today as both sides seek early qualification to 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games.

The Black Meteors after enduring a poor start to the group stage finally managed to beat Mali in the last match of Group A and secured progression to the last four stage of the continental showpiece when host nation Egypt also defeated Cameroon.

Now at the semi-finals stage, Ghana has been drawn against Mali who has been outstanding in the tournament since it started. They emerged as the winners of Group B and has proved to be one of the best teams at the U-23 AFCON.

The two teams will lock horns at the Cairo International Stadium this afternoon at 14:0GMT with the winner advancing to the finals and automatically booking a ticket to the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games.