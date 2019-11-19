I Was Not Appointed To Win Friendly Matches - Kim Grant

Hearts of Oak head coach Kim Grant says he is preparing a team to win league matches adding that he is not perturbed about lack of winning friendly matches.

The capital-based club have been struggling to win their friendly matches as they prepare for the upcoming 2019/2020 Ghana Premier League season.

However, the former Ebusua Dwarfs technical director says he is much concerned on strengthening his team and not bothered about not winning friendly matches.

"I understand people are disappointed about last Sunday's game but I wasn't and I know the fact that I'm not going to push always my full strength out because for me it's not about the results but about we preparing to play in the league. We don't get 3 points for winning a friendly, it's not important for me" Grant told Kumasi based OTEC FM.

"I got three (3) players now with the national team, they will be coming back successful to join the group (Hearts team) and we will start preparing fully for the new season so I'm not concerned at all because I'm not training to play in friendly matches but rather preparing for the league which is going to start soon.

"I'm trying to be careful that the players didn't get injured because it's a crucial moment in our preparing so I need to make sure that everybody is 100% fit. There is a process ongoing and if you understand football, [you will know] this process takes time and I'm not concerned at all. I'm not here to win friendlies but here to win the league or league matches and I believe I have a young squad who are very hungry for success," Grant concluded.