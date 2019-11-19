CAF U-23 AFCON: Yaw Yeboah Reiterates Black Meteors Readiness For Ivory Coast Clash

Ghana U23 captain Yaw Yeboah says the Black Meteors have the ability to deal with the pressure of breaking the jinx and qualify to the 2020 Olympics Games in Tokyo.

The Black Meteors are on the verge of ending Ghana’s 15-years absence from the Olympic Games Men’s football competition and will need a win over their Ivorian counterparts in the semi-finals of the 2019 U23 AFCON to confirm their tickets to Tokyo.

The former Ghana U20 skipper insists the team is highly motivated and ready for the Tuesday’s match which could help them achieve two targets.

“Yes we are under pressure to qualify to the Olympics but we are dealing with the pressure. As players, we were able to avoid making mistakes and won the match against Mali despite the pressure on us”.

“All the players we are ready because tomorrow is really an important day for all of us. Mentally and physically we are prepared and believe with hard work and determination we will qualify for the Olympics and the final on Friday.

“However, we are expecting a tough match against Cote D’Ivoire because they are one of the best teams in Africa and both countries have players who play at high levels.”

But for us, it will be an achievement to reach the finals and book our tickets to the Olympic Games. That is our biggest motivation and we are aiming to achieve it on Tuesday”, Yeboah said in an interview with www.ghanafa.org.

The game between Ghana and Cote D’Ivoire is scheduled to kick off at 16:00hrs (14:00hrs GMT) at the Cairo Stadium.